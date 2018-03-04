Tennis: Tsurenko fights back to defend Acapulco title

(Reuters) - Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko battled back from the brink of defeat to successfully defend her Mexican Open title with a 5-7 7-6(2) 6-2 victory over Stefanie Voegele in the final in Acapulco on Sunday.

Swiss Voegele was only three points from clinching the match in two sets but Tsurenko forced a tiebreak and it was nearly all one-way traffic from there as the Ukrainian took command in a nearly three-hour battle of attrition.

After dominating the tiebreak to even up the contest, the 28-year-old world number 40 walzed through the final set to secure the fourth title of her career.

“It’s such a special tournament for me, winning here for the second time,” Tsurenko said.“This is just an unbelievable feeling for me to be here.”