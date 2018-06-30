FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 30, 2018 / 4:58 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Dzumhur upsets Mannarino in Antalya final to win third ATP title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - World number 30 Damir Dzumhur outclassed top seed Adrian Mannarino 6-1 1-6 6-1 to win his third ATP World Tour title at the Antalya Open final on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP 500 - Fever-Tree Championships - The Queen's Club, London, Britain - June 19, 2018 Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur during his first round match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Dzumhur made the most of his powerful groundstrokes to race into a 3-1 lead in the opening set and maintained his dominance to clinch it.

Mannarino, also runner-up in Antalya last year, fought back in the second set and was helped by Dzumhur’s slew of errors as he broke the Bosnian’s serve twice en route to forcing a decider.

“It feels great,” the 26-year-old Dzumhur said. “(This is my) third title, the first this year and my first ever on grass.”

Dzumhur opens his Wimbledon campaign against German Maximilian Marterer on Monday, while 22nd-seed Mannarino, who reached the fourth round at the All England club last year, takes on Christian Garin in his opening match.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

