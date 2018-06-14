Tennis: Federico Coria receives eight-month ban

LONDON (Reuters) - Argentine player Federico Coria has received an eight-month suspension after being found guilty of a breach of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program.

A statement from the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) said six months of the sanction were suspended on the condition he commits no more breaches of the code.

Coria, younger brother of former world number three and 2004 French Open runner-up Guillermo Coria, was also fined $10,000 with half of that total suspended.

At a hearing in May an independent Anti-corruption Hearing Officer ruled that the 26-year-old had failed to report being offered a payment to lose a set in a lower tier Futures tournament in Sassuolo, Italy, in 2015.

It said he had also been approached with a financial incentive to lose other matches during the year.

The investigation found that world number 301 Coria “did not accept any financial incentive or take action to comply with the corrupt approaches”.

His brother offered his support last month, saying on his Twitter account that his sibling had not reported the approach because he felt threatened and was fearful for the safety of himself and his family.

His suspension was effective from Wednesday and he will be eligible to resume playing professional tennis from Aug. 12, assuming no further offences are committed.

Coria’s compatriot Nicolas Kicker, ranked just inside the top 100, was also found guilty last month of match-fixing and other offences by the TIU.

Kicker attempted to fix the outcome of two matches, at ATP Challenger tournaments in Italy and in Colombia in 2015, the TIU said in a statement at the time.

He will be sanctioned at a later date.