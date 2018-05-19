Tennis: Groin strain puts Del Potro's French Open in jeopardy

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Juan Martin del Porto has suffered a groin strain and is a doubt for the French Open, the Argentine world number six said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Mar 27, 2018; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina hits a forehand against Filip Krajinovic of Serbia (not pictured) on day eight of the Miami Open at Tennis Center at Crandon Park. Del Potro won 6-4, 6-2. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports via REUTERS

Del Porto was forced to pull out of the Italian Open in Rome on Thursday after feeling a pain in his left groin. At the time, the 2009 U.S. Open champion was 2-6 5-4 down in his last 16 encounter to Belgian David Goffin.

“After the medical examinations today, it has been determined that I have suffered a groin strain (grade 1) in Rome,” the 29-year-old Del Potro said on his verified Twitter account.

“I have started to do rehab and will evaluate the situation in the upcoming days to decide whether I can play the French Open.”

The injury comes at a bad time for Del Potro, who has started the season well with tournament wins in Acapulco and Indian Wells. The French Open starts on May 27 in Paris.