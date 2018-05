Tennis: Argentine Kicker found guilty of match-fixing offenses

(Reuters) - Argentine tennis player Nicolas Kicker has been found guilty of match-fixing and other offenses, the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) said in a statement on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 18, 2018. Nicolas Kicker of Argentina celebrates winning against Lukas Lacko of Slovakia. REUTERS/Edgar Su

The 25-year-old was found guilty of attempting to fix the outcome of two matches, at ATP Challenger tournaments in Italy and in Colombia in 2015.

He was also found guilty of failing to report a corrupt approach and of not cooperating with a TIU investigation into the allegations against him.

Kicker will be sanctioned at a later date, the TIU said, and will not be granted credentials to enter or compete in any professional tennis event sanctioned by the governing bodies of tennis in the meantime.

The Argentine is currently ranked 84th in singles and reached a career high of 78, which he achieved in June 2017.