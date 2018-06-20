FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
June 20, 2018 / 8:16 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Tennis: Argentine Kicker gets six-year suspension for match-fixing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Argentine tennis player Nicolas Kicker has been suspended for six years and fined $25,000 by the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) after being found guilty of match-fixing and other offences.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 20, 2018. Nicolas Kicker of Argentina hits a shot against Marton Fucsovics of Hungary. REUTERS/Edgar Su

The 25-year-old, who reached a career-high ranking of 78 in June 2017, was found guilty of attempting to fix two ATP Challenger matches in Italy and Colombia in 2015.

He also failed to co-operate with the TIU’s investigation.

“Argentinian tennis player Nicolas Kicker has been suspended for six years and fined $25,000 for committing match-fixing offences under the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program,” the TIU said in a statement on Tuesday.

Kicker’s sentence has been backdated to May, when he was found guilty by the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program, and half of his sentence is suspended, meaning the Argentine can return to the sport in May 2021.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.