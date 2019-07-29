De Minaur near-perfect on serve to win Atlanta Open

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 4, 2019 Australia's Alex de Minaur in action during his second round match against Steve Johnson of the U.S. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

(Reuters) - Alex de Minaur was again near-perfect on serve in claiming his second ATP title with a 6-3 7-6(2) win over American Taylor Fritz at the Atlanta Open on Sunday.

De Minaur, 20, went the entire tournament without facing a break point, and the Australian fittingly clinched victory with a deft serve-and-volley backhand winner.

It is the second title for third seed De Minaur, who won the Sydney International in January before being set back by a groin injury.

He lost in the second round at both the French Open and Wimbledon, the latter in a tough five-setter against American Steve Johnson.

De Minaur arrived in Atlanta ranked 34th in the world.

“It’s so good to see him back playing good tennis after struggling with injuries,” said a magnanimous Taylor, who made 20 unforced errors in the final.