ATP roundup: Isner put to test at Stockholm

Top-seeded American John Isner was put through the wringer before ultimately defeating compatriot Bradley Klahn 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5) and advancing to the quarterfinals at the Intrum Stockholm Open in Sweden.

Isner, playing in his first ATP match since losing in the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open in September and becoming a father later that month, never faced break point throughout the 2-hour, 27-minute affair. He struck 31 aces in the victory and next faces another American, Tennys Sandgren, who downed Germany’s Oscar Otte 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-3.

Second-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini had a much easier time in advancing, defeating Slovakia’s Lukas Lacko 6-4, 6-4. Fognini next faces South Korean No. 6 seed Hyeon Chung.

A pair of upsets rounded out Thursday’s action. Latvian qualifier Ernests Gulbis upended seventh-seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-2, 6-4 and moves on to face fourth-seeded American Jack Sock. Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber rallied past eighth-seeded Spaniard Fernando Verdasco 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) and next draws Greek No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

VTB Kremlin Cup

No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev earned a quarterfinal berth at Moscow, defeating Serbian Dusan Lajovic 6-2, 6-1.

Medvedev is one of two Russians remaining in the field at his home country, along with No. 3 seed Karen Khachanov. Medvedev will next face Lithuania’s Ricardas Berankis.

Fourth-seeded Serbian Filip Krajinovic denied Russian Evgeny Donskoy a quarterfinal berth, 7-5, 6-4, and next will face Italy’s Andreas Seppi, a 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5) winner over Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert. Bosnian Mirza Basic advanced when fifth-seeded Australian Nick Kyrgios withdrew with an elbow injury that he indicated could end his season in an Instagram post. Basic moves on to face Khachanov.

European Open

Top-seeded Brit Kyle Edmund cruised into the quarterfinals at Antwerp, Belgium, defeating Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-0, 6-2.

Edmund will next face Belarus’ Ilya Ivashka, who defeated Italian Salvatore Caruso 6-3, 6-7 (8), 7-5 in a match that lasted north of 2 1/2 hours.

Second-seeded Argentine Diego Schwartzman staved off an upset from Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie, winning 7-6 (1), 6-7 (3), 7-5 in a similarly lengthy affair. Schwartzman will face fifth-seeded Gilles Simon, one of three Frenchmen in the quarterfinals. Sixth-seeded Gael Monfils rounded out the trio, defeating compatriot Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

