ATP roundup: Murray upsets Edmund in Washington

Andy Murray’s latest step forward in his comeback produced a win over a fellow Briton.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon Preview - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 30, 2018 Britain's Andy Murray during practice REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Murray, working his way back from hip surgery, upset fourth-seeded Kyle Edmund 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-4 on Wednesday in the second round of the Citi Open in Washington D.C.

Murray, a former Wimbledon and U.S. Open champion, is ranked 832nd in the world. Edmund is ranked 18th.

“That has been my best win since I started playing again (this summer),” Murray said. “It’s a great win for me. It’ll give me more confidence going forward.”

The tournament’s top seed, Germany’s Alexander Zverev, also earned a second-round win but drew a third-round opponent he’d rather not face: his brother, 15th-seeded Mischa Zverev.

Alexander Zverev routed Tunisia’s Malek Jaziri 6-2, 6-1, and Mischa Zverev got past American Tim Smyczek 6-2, 7-6 (7).

Other second-round winners included third-seeded David Goffin of Germany, sixth-seeded Lucas Pouille of France, seventh-seeded Kei Nishikori of Japan, eighth-seeded Hyeong Chung of South Korea, ninth-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada and 10th-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.

Generali Open

The draw was blown open when each of the top four seeds lost in Kitzbuhel, Austria.

No. 1 Dominic Thiem of Austria, No. 2 Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany, No. 3 Fernando Verdasco of Spain and No. 4 Robin Haase of the Netherlands all dropped second-round matches.

Qualifiers knocked out the top two players, as Slovakia’s Martin Klizan defeated Thiem 6-1, 1-6, 7-5, and Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin rallied past Kohlschreiber 5-7, 6-3, 6-1.

Chile’s Nicolas Jarry beat Verdasco 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-3, and Spain’s Jaume Munar topped Haase 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Other winners were sixth-seeded Maximilian Marterer of Germany, eighth-seeded Dusan Lajovic of Serbia, Matteo Berrettini of Italy and Taro Daniel of Japan.

Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Mifel

American Michael Mmoh won two lopsided tiebreakers to prevail in a tight second-round match, beating Canada’s Peter Polansky 7-6 (1), 7-6 (2) in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Third-seeded Bosnian Damir Dzumhur won by a similar score, getting past Italian Thomas Fabbiano 7-6 (0), 7-6 (5). Fourth-seeded Adrian Mannarino of France routed Sweden’s Elias Ymer 6-0, 6-2.

Seventh-seeded American Taylor Fritz fell 7-6 (3), 6-1 to Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka, and Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie upset eighth-seeded Feliciano Lopez of Spain 6-3, 6-3.

—Field Level Media