ATP roundup: Rublev, Harris move into Adelaide final

Andrey Rublev reached his second final of the new year, defeating No. 2 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (5), 6-7 (7), 6-4 at the Adelaide International in Australia on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Davis Cup Finals - Semi-Final - Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain - November 23, 2019 Russia's Andrey Rublev celebrates winning his match against Canada's Vasek Pospisil REUTERS/Susana Vera

No. 3 seed Rublev, a 22-year-old Russian, saved nine of 10 break points, although he squandered two match points in the second set. His winning streak moved to 11 matches after winning last week in Doha, Qatar, without losing a set.

He became the first player since 2004 (Dominik Hrbaty and Carlos Moya) to earn a berth in back-to-back finals in the first two weeks of the season, and he moved to 2-0 against the Canadian Auger-Aliassime.

In Saturday’s final, Rublev will play unseeded South African Lloyd Harris, who will be making his debut in an ATP Tour final. He beat American Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-3 in just over two hours.

ASB Classic

Ugo Humbert and Benoit Paire will meet Saturday in an all-French final in Auckland, New Zealand.

Humbert knocked out two-time Auckland winner John Isner, the No. 4 seed, 7-6 (5), 6-4, winning all 38 of his first-serve points. Humbert, 21, will be playing in his first ATP Tour title match. He also defeated No. 2 seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada on his way to the final.

Paire, 30, defeated No. 6 seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-2. He capitalized on six of eight break opportunities and stuck a dozen aces.

Either Humbert or Paire will become the first Frenchman to win at Auckland in the final tune-up for the Australian Open, which begins Monday.

