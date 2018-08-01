ATP roundup: Wawrinka drops Washington opener

Stan Wawrinka saw his comeback trail hit another bump Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Swiss veteran lost 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3) to American qualifier Donald Young in the first round of the Citi Open at Washington.

Wawrinka, working his way back from two left knee surgeries, has won just six of 17 matches this year. He is not far removed from winning Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open (2014), the French Open (2015) and the U.S. Open (2016).

“It’s a tough loss, that’s for sure,” said Wawrinka, who is ranked 198th in the world. “It’s painful to lose first round here, especially 7-6 in the third. I was missing a lot, not feeling the way I wanted. I’m looking for confidence. It’s tough to not win a lot of matches so then you start to think too much on the court.”

Young, 29, is rated 234th in the world. He improved his 2018 match record to 3-10.

Two other Americans posted first-round wins. Denis Kudla topped Slovakia’s Lukas Lacko 6-7 (3), 6-1, 6-4, and Jared Donaldson defeated Australia’s Jordan Thompson 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Others advancing included Cyprus’ Marcos Baghdatis, Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, France’s Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Vincent Millot, and Australia’s James Duckworth and Alex de Minaur.

Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Mifel

Fifth-seeded American Sam Querrey needed just 50 minutes to advance to the second round in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Querrey routed Mexican wild-card entrant Luis Gomez 6-2, 6-3. American qualifier Marcos Giron also recorded a victory, getting past El Salvador’s Marcelo Arevalo 6-2, 7-5.

Eighth-seeded Feliciano Lopez of Spain took down Egyptian qualifier Mohamed Safwat 7-6 (3), 6-4. Other first-round winners were France’s Quentin Halys, Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie and Canada’s Peter Polansky.

Generali Open

Italy’s Matteo Berrettini, fresh off capturing his first career tour title last week in Gstaad, Switzerland, pulled off another upset in the first round at Kitzbuhel, Austria.

Berrettini rallied past fifth-seeded Gilles Simon of France 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Seventh-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany also was eliminated, as Japan’s Taro Daniel recorded a 7-6 (3), 6-1 win. Fifth-seeded Maximilian Marterer of Germany, Radu Albot of Moldova, Laslo Djere of Serbia, Nicolas Jarry of Chile and qualifier Martin Klizan of Slovakia captured first-round wins.

