Mannarino falls in Newport, Johnson into semifinals

Top-seeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino fell to Spaniard Marcel Granollers 6-3, 6-1 on Friday, leaving American Steve Johnson as the only seed remaining in the Dell Technologies Hall of Fame Open in Newport, R.I.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 9, 2018. France's Adrian Mannarino reacts during the fourth round match against Switzerland's Roger Federer . REUTERS/Toby Melville

The third seed and the 48th-ranked player in the world, Johnson cruised past Israel’s Dudi Sela 6-2, 6-3 in just 57 minutes to move into the semifinals. Johnson won 59 percent of the total points (60 of 101) and was not broken, saving Sela’s only two chances.

The 28-year-old Johnson defended his clay-court title earlier this season in Houston for his third career tournament victory. He will face Granollers in the semifinals. Ranked No. 124 in the world, Granollers needed just 61 minutes to beat Mannarino, who ranks 26th.

The other semifinal will feature American Tim Smyczek against India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan. Both semifinals will be played Saturday.

Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Sixth-seeded Dutchman Robin Haase ousted fourth-seeded Russian and defending champion Andrey Rublev 6-3, 7-6 (6) to move to the semifinals in Umag.

Both players protected their serves well, staving off a combined 14 of 17 break points in the match, but Haase claimed two breaks to Rublev’s one, which was enough to make the difference. After needing five set points to finish off the first set, Haase required four match points in the second-set tiebreaker, including two on his own serve, before clinching victory.

Third-seeded Italian Marco Cecchinato cruised past Serbian Laslo Djere 6-4, 6-1 to move into the other semifinal. He will face Argentine qualifier Marco Trungelliti, who defeated Russia’s Evgeny Donskoy 6-1, 6-4.

Argentina’s Guido Pella also advanced, defeating Serbian Dusan Lajovic 7-6 (3), 7-5 to draw a matchup with Haase in the semifinals.

SkiStar Swedish Open

Fifth-seeded Spaniard Fernando Verdasco took down countryman and second seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-4, 6-2 to move to the semifinals in Bastad.

Verdasco saved all six break points he faced while converting three of his four opportunities to break Carreno Busta’s serve, wrapping up the win in 84 minutes. Verdasco will face Italian third seed Fabio Fognini, who dispatched Argentina’s Federico Delbonis 6-4, 6-3, in the semifinals.

Fourth-seeded Frenchman Richard Gasquet also advanced, taking down Norwegian qualifier Casper Ruud 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland will draw Gasquet in the semifinals after rallying to beat Italian qualifier Simone Bolleli 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

