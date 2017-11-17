Bryan brothers exit ATP Finals after surprise loss

LONDON (Reuters) - Four-times ATP Finals doubles champions Bob and Mike Bryan bowed out of the tournament after a surprise 6-4 6-4 defeat by alternates Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: USA's Bob Bryan and USA's Mike Bryan celebrate winning their group stage match against Great Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazil's Bruno Soares. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

The American twins, seeded fifth, finished their round-robin matches with only one win and their exit was confirmed later when Britain’s Jamie Murray, together with Brazilian partner Bruno Soares, beat world number one duo Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo.

Mike Bryan remains tied with Canadian Daniel Nestor on a record 1,056 doubles match wins in the professional era.

Murray and Soares won 6-2 6-4 ensuring there will be some British interest in the final weekend of the season.

Marach and Pavic replaced Ivan Dodig and Marcel Granollers for the final day of round-robin play.

Murray and Soares will face John Peers and Henri Kontinen in the semis, while Kubot and Melo take on Ryan Harrison and Michael Venus.