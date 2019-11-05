Nadal to travel to ATP finals despite injury

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP 1000 - Paris Masters - AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France - November 1, 2019 Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his quarter final match against France's Jo-Wilfred Tsonga REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

(Reuters) - Rafael Nadal has said he will travel to the ATP finals in London after undergoing a scan on an abdominal injury that forced him to retire from last week’s Paris Masters at the semi-final stage.

“Yesterday I had a scan in Mallorca and despite having a small strain in my right abdominal, I will travel to London,” the world number one said in a statement on his official Twitter account on Tuesday.

“On Thursday or Friday I will start training on my serve and my aim is to be able to play the ATP Finals in London. Thanks for your support.”

Even though he withdrew from his semi-final tie with Denis Shapovalov, Nadal’s run to the last four in Paris saw him reclaim the number one spot from Novak Djokovic on Monday.

The ATP finals take place between Nov. 10-17. Nadal has never won the tournament, losing in the final to Roger Federer in 2010 and Djokovic in 2013, when it was known as the ATP World Tour finals.