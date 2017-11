LONDON (Reuters) - Grigor Dimitrov beat David Goffin 7-5 4-6 6-3 to win the ATP Finals title at the first time of asking on Sunday.

Tennis - ATP World Tour Finals - The O2 Arena, London, Britain - November 19, 2017 Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Belgium's David Goffin REUTERS/Toby Melville

The Bulgarian debutant edged a thrilling two hour 30 minute contest, sealing victory on his fifth match point when Belgian Goffin put an easy volley into the net.