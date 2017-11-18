FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goffin stuns Federer to reach London final
November 18, 2017 / 4:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Goffin stuns Federer to reach London final

Martyn Herman

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Belgium’s David Goffin pulled off a huge shock to beat six-times champion Roger Federer 2-6 6-3 6-4 in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals on Saturday.

Tennis - ATP World Tour Finals - The O2 Arena, London, Britain - November 18, 2017 Belgium's David Goffin celebrates after winning his semi final match against Switzerland's Roger Federer Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Few gave the willowy world number eight a prayer against the Swiss favorite, especially having lost all six previous meetings, but he staged a remarkable comeback after being outclassed in the first set.

Federer, the world number two, snaffled the opener in 33 one-sided minutes as he feasted on Goffin’s steady medium-pace game.

But Goffin broke serve with a forehand winner in the second game of the second set and consolidated his advantage to take the match into a decider.

Tennis - ATP World Tour Finals - The O2 Arena, London, Britain - November 18, 2017 Switzerland's Roger Federer salutes the fans as he leaves the court after losing his semi final match against Belgium's David Goffin REUTERS/Toby Melville

Growing in confidence the 26-year-old Goffin broke Federer’s serve again at 1-1 in the third set as the Swiss, suddenly anxious and struggling for timing, struck a backhand out.

There still seemed plenty of time for 19-times grand slam champion Federer to re-assert his authority but Goffin stayed cool and his moment of truth arrived at 5-4 when he stepped up to serve for the biggest win of his career.

Consecutive aces gave him a 30-0 lead before he buried a nervy forehand in the net. Federer then went wide with a forehand to give Goffin two match points and a swinging first serve proved too good.

First-time qualifier Goffin, nor the capacity O2 Arena crowd, could believe it as the Belgian ensured there will be a new name on the trophy this year.

Fellow debutants Grigor Dimitrov and Jack Sock contest the second semi-final later on Saturday.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond

