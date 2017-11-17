FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tennis: Time up for Thiem as Goffin reaches semi-finals
Sections
Featured
Ambition to strain finances but investors unfazed
Tesla
Ambition to strain finances but investors unfazed
Metal recyclers prepare for electric car revolution
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Metal recyclers prepare for electric car revolution
Tax plan could cause sugar high, then economic slump
Global Investment Outlook
Tax plan could cause sugar high, then economic slump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 17, 2017 / 4:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

Tennis: Time up for Thiem as Goffin reaches semi-finals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - David Goffin recovered from a slow start to beat Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-4 6-1 on Friday and set up a last-four clash with Roger Federer at the ATP Finals.

Tennis - ATP World Tour Finals - The O2 Arena, London, Britain - November 17, 2017 Belgium’s David Goffin in action during his group stage match against Austria's Dominic Thiem Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Belgian Goffin, thrashed by Grigor Dimitrov two days ago, appeared to be feeling the effects of that mauling as he went 3-0 down with a whimper, but came alive to win 15 points in a row during a first-set comeback.

Thiem looked disinterested at the start of the second set and quickly went 4-1 down. There was some brief resistance in a 10-minute sixth game but Goffin held and claimed victory on his second match point with a searing backhand winner.

A scrappy contest saw Thiem rack up 27 unforced errors to Goffin’s 20, with the combined winner count only 21.

Goffin’s victory means three of the four players who had qualified for the elite tournament for the first time have progressed from the round-robin stage. The other semi-final will pit Dimitrov against American Jack Sock.

Dimitrov is up against alternate Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain in Friday’s late match which is academic apart from the prize money and ranking points available.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.