Tennis - ATP Finals - The O2, London, Britain - November 18, 2018 Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Serbia's Novak Djokovic Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

LONDON (Reuters) - An inspired Alexander Zverev beat world number one Novak Djokovic 6-4 6-3 to win the ATP Finals on Sunday — the biggest title of the German’s fledgling career.

The 21-year-old broke serve once in the opening set and three times in the second to pull off a shock victory in a packed 02 Arena — denying Serbian Djokovic a record-equalling sixth title at the ATP’s blue-riband event.