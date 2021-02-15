Brilliant Barty sweeps into Melbourne quarter-finals

Slideshow ( 2 images )

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Ash Barty made light of the challenge of unseeded American Shelby Rogers with a commanding 6-3 6-4 victory to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the third year in a row on Monday.

The world number one has tried to deflect talk that she might end Australia’s 43-year wait for a homegrown champion next Saturday but she looked every bit the title contender as she swept into the last eight without dropping a set.

Rogers has played quarter-finals at two Grand Slams and made a habit of upsetting highly-ranked players but she was unable to get enough of a handle on Barty’s serve to make her high quality returns a factor.

Barty faltered for the first time with victory in sight, allowing Rogers to take back one of the two breaks of serve she had given up in the second set, but the top seed fixed a quarter-final date with Czech Karolina Muchova two games later.