Tennis-Dimitrov schools Novak to reach second round at a canter

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Grigor Dimitrov gave qualifier Dennis Novak a lesson in grand slam tennis to reach the second round of the Australian Open at a canter with a 6-3 6-2 6-1 victory on Monday.

The Bulgarian third seed, a semi-finalist at Melbourne Park last year, displayed his full range of skills to oust his Austrian opponent in just 98 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

The 26-year-old world number three, who finished last season with the biggest win of his career at the ATP Tour finals, hit 21 winners and toyed with his outclassed opponent at times.

Dimitrov sealed victory on his second match point when Novak netted a backhand and will next face another qualifier in either American Mackenzie McDonald or Swede Elias Ymer.