MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Key statistics from the 6-3 7-5 6-4 victory for Serbia’s Novak Djokovic over France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday (prefix denotes seeding):

Tennis - Australian Open - Second Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 18, 2019. Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during the match against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

1-Djokovic Tsonga

Aces 12 10

Double faults 1 1

Break points won 5/9 2/5

Net points won 11/20 17/31

Winners 33 30

Unforced errors 24 32

Total points won 100 79

Match duration: Two hours and four minutes