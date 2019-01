Tennis - Australian Open - Quarter-final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 23, 2019. Japan's Kei Nishikori receives medical attention during the match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Wednesday after Kei Nishikori retired hurt when trailing 6-1 4-1 in their quarter-final.

Nishikori had a medical time-out between sets, with the trainer working on a right thigh problem.

Top seed Djokovic will meet Lucas Pouille for a place in the final.

Related Coverage Highlights: Australian Open day 10