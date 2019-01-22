Factbox: Novak Djokovic v Kei Nishikori

(Reuters) - A look at the records of Serbian Novak Djokovic and Japanese Kei Nishikori before their third-round match at the Australian Open on Saturday (prefix number denotes seeding):

Tennis - Australian Open - Fourth Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 21, 2019. Serbia's Novak Djokovic gestures during the match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

1-NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Age: 31

ATP Ranking: 1

Grand Slam titles: 14 (Australian Open 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016; French Open 2016; Wimbledon 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018; U.S. Open 2011, 2015, 2018)

2018 Australian Open performance: Fourth round

Best Australian Open performance: Winner (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016)

Djokovic breezed through the first three rounds but was pushed to the limit by Daniil Medvedev in the last round before prevailing in four sets.

The top seed has not lost to Nishikori in their last 15 meetings but will be wary of his battling opponent who beat him in the semi-finals of the 2014 U.S. Open.

8-KEI NISHIKORI

Age: 29

ATP Ranking: 9

Grand Slam titles: 0

2018 Australian Open performance: Did not play

Tennis - Australian Open - Fourth Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 21, 2019. Japan's Kei Nishikori reacts during the match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta. REUTERS/Aly Song

Best Australian Open performance: Quarter-finals (2012, 2015, 2016, 2019)

Nishikori has played four matches so far but he has been on court for 13 hours and 47 minutes thanks to three five-setters.

The Japanese was running on fumes against Pablo Carreno Busta in an exhausting fourth round clash before prevailing in the tiebreak and will need to recover quickly.