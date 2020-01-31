Babos and Mladenovic win Australian Open women's doubles

Tennis - Australian Open - Women's Doubles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 31, 2020 Hungary's Timea Babos and France's Kristina Mladenovic celebrate with the trophy after winning the final against Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh and Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic won their second Australian Open women’s doubles crown in three years on Friday, beating top seeds Hsieh Su-Wei and Barbora Strycova 6-2 6-1.

Second seeded Babos and Mladenovic, who lost to Sam Stosur and Zhang Shuai last year, claimed their third Grand Slam doubles crown as a pair, having won last year’s French Open.

France’s Mladenovic, who won the 2016 French Open with compatriot Caroline Garcia, brought her Grand Slam doubles tally to four titles, one more than her Hungarian partner Babos.