January 28, 2018 / 10:24 AM / in 12 hours

Pavic, Dabrowski win Australian Open mixed doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Croatia’s Mate Pavic and Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski beat India’s Rohan Bopanna and Timea Babos of Hungary 2-6 6-4 (11-9) to win the Australian Open mixed doubles title on Sunday.

Pavic and Dabrowski saved a championship point before closing out the match tiebreak under a closed roof at Rod Laver Arena.

It was Pavic’s second title of the tournament after winning the men’s doubles title with Austrian Oliver Marach.

”It feels pretty good, I have to say,“ Pavic said of his two titles. “I did not imagine that I‘m able to do that. If somebody would have told me, I wouldn’t believe him.”

Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

