Factbox: Dan Evans v Roger Federer

(Reuters) - A look at the records of Britain’s Dan Evans and Switzerland’s Roger Federer before their second-round match at the Australian Open on Wednesday (prefix number denotes seeding):

Tennis - Australian Open - First Round - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2019. Switzerland's Roger Federer in action during the match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

DAN EVANS

Age: 28

ATP Ranking: 189

Grand Slam titles: 0

2018 Australian Open performance: Did not play

Best Australian Open performance: Fourth round (2017)

2019 Australian Open results:

First round: beat Tatsuma Ito (Japan) 7-5 6-1 7-6(8)

In his first Grand Slam appearance since serving a 12-month drug ban, Evans battled fellow qualifier Tatsuma Ito to reach the second round.

The Briton relies on his sliced backhand to gain an advantage in rallies and he is looking to break into the top 50 for the first time since 2017. But he will be wary of how easily Federer dispatched him at Wimbledon in 2016.

3-ROGER FEDERER

Age: 37

ATP Ranking: 3 (Highest ranking: 1)

Grand Slam titles: 20 (Australian Open 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018; French Open 2009; Wimbledon 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017; U.S. Open 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008)

2018 Australian Open performance: Winner

Best Australian Open performance: Winner (2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018)

2019 Australian Open results:

First round: beat Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) 6-3 6-4 6-4

Federer is looking to win a record seventh Australian Open title and the 37-year-old is also on a quest to win his 100th singles title.

Tennis - Australian Open - First Round - Court 19, Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2019. Britain's Dan Evans celebrates a point during the match against Japan's Tatsuma Ito. REUTERS/Edgar Su

He made short work of Denis Istomin in the first round and was lethal when he came up to the net frequently to finish off points with well-executed volleys and drop shots.

HEAD-TO-HEAD (Evans 0 - Federer 1)

2016 Federer d Evans 6-4 6-2 6-2 (Wimbledon, grass)