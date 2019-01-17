Factbox: Maria Sharapova v Caroline Wozniacki

(Reuters) - A look at the records of Russian Maria Sharapova and Danish Caroline Wozniacki before their third-round match at the Australian Open on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding):

Tennis - Australian Open - Second Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 16, 2019. Russia's Maria Sharapova in action during the match against Sweden's Rebecca Peterson. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

30-MARIA SHARAPOVA

Age: 31

WTA Ranking: 30

Grand Slam titles: 5 (Australian Open 2008; French Open 2012, 2014; Wimbledon 2004; U.S. Open 2006)

2018 Australian Open performance: Third round

Best Australian Open performance: Winner (2008)

Sharapova seems to have put her thigh injury behind her as she left her first-round opponent Harriet Dart in tears when she dismantled her 6-0 6-0 before making short work of Rebecca Peterson in the second round.

But the Russian power-hitter will have her hands full with third seed and defending champion Wozniacki as she looks to prevent a second straight third round exit in Melbourne.

3-CAROLINE WOZNIACKI

Age: 28

WTA Ranking: 3

Grand Slam titles: 1 (Australian Open 2018)

2018 Australian Open performance: Winner

Best Australian Open performance: Winner (2018)

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - First Round - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2019. Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki in action during the match against Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wozniacki saw off Alison Van Uytvanck and Johanna Larsson in straight sets with neat shots that used the full width of the court to set up her winners.

She has lost six times to Sharapova in 10 games but that was before her Russian opponent received her 15-month doping ban.

The Dane will fancy her chances against the 30th seed Sharapova, who has not won a Grand Slam since the 2014 French Open.