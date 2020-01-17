Factbox: Australian Open in numbers

(Reuters) - Following are facts and records ahead of the 108th edition of the Australian Open, which begins on Monday:

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Women's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 26, 2019. Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during the match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

PRIZE MONEY

Singles winners: A$4.12 million ($2.84 million)

Total prize pot: A$71 million

SHOWCOURTS

Rod Laver Arena

Capacity: 14,820

The stadium is named after Australian great Rod Laver who won 11 Grand Slams, including three Australian Open titles. He is also the only player to hold all four Grand Slam titles in a single year in 1969.

Melbourne Arena

Capacity: 10,500

A multi-purpose arena opened in 2001, it is the second-largest court at Melbourne Park and is also used for other sports such as basketball and netball.

Margaret Court Arena

Capacity: 7,500

The stadium is named after Australian Margaret Court, who won 24 Grand Slam titles — more than any player in history. She won the Australian Open 11 times between 1960 and 1973.

All three arenas have a retractable roof which will be used this year if conditions become hazardous due to bushfire smoke from fires blazing in New South Wales and Victoria.

Total Attendance in 2019: 796,435

TOP SEEDS

Men’s singles

1-Rafa Nadal (Spain)

2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

3-Roger Federer (Switzerland)

4-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

5-Dominic Thiem (Austria)

6-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

7-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

8-Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

Women’s singles

1-Ash Barty (Australia)

2-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

3-Naomi Osaka (Japan)

4-Simona Halep (Romania)

5-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

6-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland)

7-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)

8-Serena Williams (U.S.)

MOST CHAMPIONSHIP TITLES

Men’s singles

Before 1968

6 - Roy Emerson (Australia)

Open Era

7 - Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Women’s singles

Before 1968

7 - Margaret Court (Australia)

Open Era

7 - Serena Williams (U.S.)

YOUNGEST CHAMPION

Men’s singles - Ken Rosewall (Australia) (1953) - 18 years two months

Women’s singles - Martina Hingis (Switzerland) (1997) - 16 years three months

OLDEST CHAMPION

Men’s singles - Ken Rosewall (Australia) (1972) - 37 years two months

Women’s singles - Thelma Coyne Long (Australia) (1954) - 35 years and 8 months