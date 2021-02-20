Factbox: Novak Djokovic v Daniil Medvedev

(Reuters) - A look at the key facts and records of Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Russian Daniil Medvedev before the Australian Open final on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding):

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 18, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his semi final match against Russia's Aslan Karatsev REUTERS/Loren Elliott

1-NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Age: 33

ATP ranking: 1

Grand Slam titles: 17

Career ATP titles: 81

2020 Australian Open performance: Champion

Best Australian Open performance: Champion (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020)

ROAD TO FINAL

First round: Jeremy Chardy (France) 6-3 6-1 6-2

Second round: Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) 6-3 6-7(3) 7-6(2) 6-3

Third round: 27-Taylor Fritz (U.S.) 7-6(1) 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-2

Fourth round: 14-Milos Raonic (Canada) 7-6(4) 4-6 6-1 6-4

Quarter-finals: 6-Alexander Zverev (Germany) 6-7(6) 6-2 6-4 7-6(6)

Semi-finals: Aslan Karatsev (Russia) 6-3 6-4 6-2

Defending champion Djokovic ended qualifier Karatsev’s dream run to secure a berth in his ninth Australian Open final.

The world number one, who has never failed to win the season-opening major after reaching the semi-finals, is aiming for his 18th Grand Slam title.

4-DANIIL MEDVEDEV

Age: 25

ATP ranking: 4

Grand Slam titles: 0

Career ATP titles: 9

2020 Australian Open performance: Fourth round

Best Australian Open performance: Final (2021)

ROAD TO FINAL

First round: Vasek Pospisil (Canada) 6-2 6-2 6-4

Second round: Roberto Carballes Baena (Spain) 6-2 7-5 6-1

Third round: 28-Filip Krajinovic (Serbia) 6-3 6-3 4-6 3-6 6-0

Fourth round: Mackenzie McDonald (U.S.) 6-4 6-2 6-3

Quarter-finals: 7-Andrey Rublev (Russia) 7-5 6-3 6-2

Semi-finals: 5-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) 6-4 6-2 7-5

Medvedev, who downed Greek fifth seed Tsitsipas to reach his maiden Australian Open final, has won 20 successive matches and 12 against top-10 opponents.

The world number four will look to avenge his 2019 Australian Open defeat by Djokovic, who beat the Russian in the fourth round en route to the title.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Djokovic leads 4-3

Last five meetings

2020 Medvedev d Djokovic 6-3 6-3 (ATP Finals, hard)

2020 Djokovic d Medvedev 6-1 5-7 6-4 (ATP Cup, hard)

2019 Medvedev d Djokovic 3-6 6-3 6-3 (Cincinnati, hard)

2019 Medvedev d Djokovic 6-3 4-6 6-2 (Monte Carlo, clay)

2019 Djokovic d Medvedev 6-4 6-7(5) 6-2 6-3 (Australian Open, hard)