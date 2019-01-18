Factbox: Novak Djokovic v Denis Shapovalov

(Reuters) - A look at the records of Serbian Novak Djokovic and Canadian Denis Shapovalov before their third-round match at the Australian Open on Saturday (prefix number denotes seeding):

Tennis - Australian Open - Second Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 18, 2019. Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the match against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

1-NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Age: 31

ATP Ranking: 1

Grand Slam titles: 14 (Australian Open 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016; French Open 2016; Wimbledon 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018; U.S. Open 2011, 2015, 2018)

2018 Australian Open performance: Fourth round

Best Australian Open performance: Winner (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016)

Djokovic looked at ease in the first round straight sets win over Mitchell Krueger and, while the scoreline suggests an easy victory over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, he was tested before the Frenchman’s errors took its toll in a re-match of the 2008 final.

The Serbian is looking to become the first player to win seven Australian Open singles titles in the Open era and said he had been tracking the “impressive” Shapovalov’s progress over the last two years.

25-DENIS SHAPOVALOV

Age: 19

ATP Ranking: 27

Grand Slam titles: 0

2018 Australian Open performance: Second round

Tennis - Australian Open - First Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 15, 2019. Canada's Denis Shapovalov in action during the match against Spain's Pablo Andujar. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Best Australian Open performance: Third round (2019)

Shapovalov reached the third round with wins over Pablo Andujar and Taro Daniel where his superior court coverage saw him beat both his opponents in straight sets.

The highest-ranked teenager has a sublime backhand and faces his biggest challenge yet when he faces the top tournament’s seed as he looks to prove that he can be the leading light of the next generation.