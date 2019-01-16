Factbox: Novak Djokovic v Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

(Reuters) - A look at the records of Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga before their second-round match at the Australian Open on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding):

1-NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Age: 31

ATP Ranking: 1

Grand Slam titles: 14 (Australian Open 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016; French Open 2016; Wimbledon 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018; U.S. Open 2011, 2015, 2018)

2018 Australian Open performance: Fourth round

Best Australian Open performance: Winner (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016)

2019 Australian Open results:

First round: beat Mitchell Krueger (U.S.) 6-3 6-2 6-2

Djokovic needed an elbow surgery in February last year, but after some jarring defeats he returned to the kind of domination he achieved in 2015, winning Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

The Serb, chasing a record seventh title in Melbourne, holds a 16-6 head-to-head advantage over Tsonga, and has finished victorious in each of their last three encounters.

JO-WILFRIED TSONGA

Age: 33

ATP Ranking: 177

Grand Slam titles: 0

2018 Australian Open performance: Third round

Best Australian Open performance: Runner-up (2008)

2019 Australian Open results:

First round: beat Martin Klizan (Slovakia) 6-4 6-4 7-6(5)

A knee injury forced Tsonga outside the top 200 last season for the first time since 2007 but he started the new year on a positive note, reaching the semi-finals at the Brisbane International.

The Frenchman was at his ruthless best as he finished with 23 aces and 53 winners in his opening round victory over Slovakian Martin Klizan.