Factbox: Roberto Bautista Agut v Andy Murray

(Reuters) - A look at the records of Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut and Briton Andy Murray before their first-round match at the Australian Open on Monday (prefix number denotes seeding).

22-ROBERTO BAUTISTA AGUT

Age: 30

ATP ranking: 23 (Highest ranking: 13)

Grand Slam titles: 0

2018 Australian Open performance: First round

Best Australian Open performance: Fourth round (2014, 2016, 2017)

The Spaniard is a grinder and a tricky first round opponent for Murray, and is coming off a convincing victory in Doha where he beat Stan Wawrinka, Novak Djokovic and Tomas Berdych en route to winning the title.

Bautista Agut’s shot selection and work-rate make him a tough prospect at the best of times and Murray will have his work cut out for him if the Briton is to reach the second round.

ANDY MURRAY (BRITAIN)

Age: 31

ATP ranking: 230 (Highest ranking: 1)

Grand Slam titles: 3 (Wimbledon 2013, 2016; U.S. Open 2012)

2018 Australian Open performance: Did not participate

Best Australian Open performance: Runner-up (2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016)

Murray’s admission that the Australian Open could be his final tournament has dominated the build-up to the competition.

The three-times major winner is a shadow of his former self following hip surgery a year ago and was tamely beaten in straight sets by Russia’s Daniil Medvedev at the Brisbane International warmup.

HEAD-TO-HEAD (Bautista Agut 0 - Murray 3)

2014 Murray d Bautista Agut 6-2 6-3 6-2 (Wimbledon, grass)

2015 Murray d Bautista Agut 6-4 6-4 (Munich, clay)

2016 Murray d Bautista Agut 7-6(1) 6-1 (Shanghai, hard)