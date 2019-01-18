Sports News
Federer serves up Fritz blitz to reach last 16

Ian Ransom

Tennis - Australian Open - Third Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 18, 2019. Switzerland's Roger Federer reacts during the match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Aly Song

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Roger Federer celebrated his 100th match at the Australian Open on Friday by giving young American Taylor Fritz a center court schooling to reach the last 16.

Six-times champion Federer was in devastating touch against the talented 21-year-old, breaking him four times while not giving an inch on serve in the 6-2 7-5 6-2 masterclass at Rod Laver Arena.

The third seed, bidding for a third straight title at Melbourne Park, reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for a record-extending 63rd time in the professional era.

The former world number one will take on Greek young gun Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the quarter-finals as he continues his quest for a 21st Grand Slam title.

