Tennis - Australian Open - Semi Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 30, 2020. Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his match against Switzerland's Roger Federer. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Defending champion Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer 7-6(1) 6-4 6-3 to reach the final of the Australian Open on Thursday.

Serbian Djokovic will meet the winner of the showdown between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev, who play the other semi-final on Friday, in the title match.