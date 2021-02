Australian Open order of play on Friday

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 18, 2021 General view during the semi final match between Jennifer Brady of the U.S. and Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova. Crowds return to the Australian Open today after a five-day snap lockdown was lifted following a fresh outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Loren Elliott

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourt on the 12th day of the Australian Open on Friday (play begins at 0200 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding):

ROD LAVER ARENA

Women’s doubles final (Not before 0500 GMT)

3-Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic)/Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) v 2-Elise Mertens (Belgium)/Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

Men’s singles semi-final (Not before 0830 GMT)

4-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v 5-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)