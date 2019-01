Tennis - Australian Open - Semi-final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 24, 2019. Danielle Collins of the U.S. stands next to a match official before the roof is closed during match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova. REUTERS/Edgar Su

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Play was suspended during the Australian Open women’s semi-final between Petra Kvitova and Danielle Collins on Thursday due to excessive heat.

The score was 4-4 in the first set. Play will resume once the roof at Rod Laver Arena is closed.