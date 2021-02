Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 9, 2021 General view of fans in the stands. Crowd capacity for this years event has been capped at 30,000 following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Loren Elliott

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Highlights of day two of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Tuesday. Times local (GMT +11):

1110 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY

Play got underway under brilliant sunshine at Melbourne Park with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66.2°F).

There were no new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 reported in the state of Victoria on Monday.