Day seven at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Highlights of the seventh day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Sunday (times AEDT; GMT+11):
Unseeded American Tennys Sandgren beat 12th-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini 7-6(5) 7-5 6-7(2) 6-4 to book his place in the quarter-finals, a feat he last managed two years ago on his debut at Melbourne Park for his best Grand Slam performance.
Seven-times champion Novak Djokovic thumped Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-4 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals for the 11th time in 16 appearances.
The world number two will take on 32nd seed Milos Raonic in the last eight, looking to improve his 9-0 head-to-head record over the Canadian.
Canadian Milos Raonic sent down 35 aces as he blasted past Marin Cilic 6-4 6-3 7-5 in a meeting of two players who both reached a career-high ranking of number three but have since dropped out of the top 30.
Czech seventh seed Petra Kvitova lost a tight opening set to Greek Maria Sakkari but the 2019 runner-up recovered to win 6-7(4) 6-3 6-2 and reach the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park.
“I just kept playing. I knew it would be a really difficult match... I had to fight hard... my serving game really helped,” Kvitova said.
Play in the doubles competitions began on time on the outer courts with fourth round singles action not due to start before 12 pm (0100 GMT) with seventh seed Petra Kvitova first up on Rod Laver Arena.
There should be no disruptions to play with no chance of rain and a high of 27 Celsius (80.6 Fahrenheit) expected.
Compiled by Greg Stutchbury, Shrivathsa Sridhar and Hardik Vyas; Editing by Peter Rutherford and Tom Hogue