Day seven at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Highlights of the seventh day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Sunday (times AEDT; GMT+11):

Tennis - Australian Open - Fourth Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 26, 2020 - Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova celebrates winning her match against Greece’s Maria Sakkari. REUTERS/Edgar Su

2040 SANDGREN SENDS FOGNINI CRASHING

Unseeded American Tennys Sandgren beat 12th-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini 7-6(5) 7-5 6-7(2) 6-4 to book his place in the quarter-finals, a feat he last managed two years ago on his debut at Melbourne Park for his best Grand Slam performance.

1704 DJOKOVIC DOMINATES SCHWARTZMAN

Seven-times champion Novak Djokovic thumped Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-4 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals for the 11th time in 16 appearances.

The world number two will take on 32nd seed Milos Raonic in the last eight, looking to improve his 9-0 head-to-head record over the Canadian.

1531 RAONIC MOWS DOWN CILIC

Canadian Milos Raonic sent down 35 aces as he blasted past Marin Cilic 6-4 6-3 7-5 in a meeting of two players who both reached a career-high ranking of number three but have since dropped out of the top 30.

1433 KVITOVA RALLIES PAST SAKKARI

Czech seventh seed Petra Kvitova lost a tight opening set to Greek Maria Sakkari but the 2019 runner-up recovered to win 6-7(4) 6-3 6-2 and reach the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park.

“I just kept playing. I knew it would be a really difficult match... I had to fight hard... my serving game really helped,” Kvitova said.

1100 DOUBLES PLAY UNDERWAY BEFORE SINGLES TAKES OVER

Play in the doubles competitions began on time on the outer courts with fourth round singles action not due to start before 12 pm (0100 GMT) with seventh seed Petra Kvitova first up on Rod Laver Arena.

There should be no disruptions to play with no chance of rain and a high of 27 Celsius (80.6 Fahrenheit) expected.