Highlights: Australian Open day eight

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 13, 2021 General view during the third round match between Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas and Sweden's Mikael Ymer. The tournament continues without crowds today after the state of Victoria was placed under a snap lockdown from Friday to contain a fresh outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Highlights of day eight of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Monday. Times local (GMT +11):

11.12 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY EIGHT

Play got underway as scheduled on the third day of Victoria’s snap five-day coronavirus lockdown, which has resulted in fans being shut out of Melbourne Park.

One new locally acquired case of COVID-19 was reported in the state in the 24 hours to Monday morning.

The temperature was a cool 18 degrees Celsius (64 degrees Fahrenheit) with a maximum of 27C forecast.