Highlights: Australian Open day eight

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Highlights of Monday’s eighth day of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year (all times GMT):

Tennis - Australian Open - Fourth Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 21, 2019. Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after winning the match against Romania's Simona Halep. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

1007 WILLIAMS POWERS PAST HALEP

Serena Williams took another major step closer to a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam with a 6-1 4-6 6-4 victory over world number one Simona Halep in the fourth round.

Seven-times Australian Open champion Williams needed only 20 minutes to claim the opening set before the determined Halep dragged the contest into a decider.

However, Williams was not to be denied as she clinched the third set in style to set up a quarter-final meeting with Czech Karolina Pliskova.

0929 POUILLE PASSES CORIC TEST

France’s Lucas Pouille overcame a slow start to beat 11th seed Borna Coric 6-7(4) 6-4 7-5 7-6(2) and reach the last eight of a Grand Slam for the first time since back-to-back quarter-final appearances at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2016.

0612 PLISKOVA TOO GOOD FOR MUGURUZA

Karolina Pliskova defeated fellow former world number one Garbine Muguruza 6-3 6-1, the Czech seventh seed prevailing in one hour.

0525 FOURTH SEED ZVEREV FALLS TO RAONIC

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev was knocked out of the fourth round by Canadian Milos Raonic, who sealed a 6-1 6-1 7-6(5) win in just under two hours.

A frustrated Zverev smashed his racquet at one point but managed to save two match points in the third set before Raonic clinched the victory in a tiebreak.

0302 OSAKA RALLIES TO VICTORY

Naomi Osaka dropped the opening set before coming back to defeat Latvian Anastasija Sevastova 4-6 6-3 6-4 and reach the Australian Open quarter-finals for the first time.

After losing the first set tamely, Osaka earned a decisive break to go up 4-2 in the second set before levelling the match. The world number four endured some nervy moments in the decider before sealing the contest in one hour and 47 minutes.

Tennis - Australian Open - Fourth Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 21, 2019. France's Lucas Pouille in action during the match against Croatia's Borna Coric. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Up next for Osaka is WTA Finals champion Elina Svitolina. The Japanese has lost three of their five career meetings, including their most recent clash at Miami last year.

0153 SVITOLINA INTO QUARTER-FINALS

Sixth seed Elina Svitolina overcame a mid-match blip to beat American Madison Keys 6-2 1-6 6-1 on Monday.