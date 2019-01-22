Highlights: Australian Open day nine

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal cruised into the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Tuesday with a clinical straight sets demolition of young American Frances Tiafoe.

Tennis - Australian Open - Quarter-final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 22, 2019. Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning the match against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. REUTERS/Aly Song

The Spaniard broke Tiafoe in the 21-year-old’s opening service games in every set, wrapping up the 6-3 6-4 6-2 win in one hour, 47 minutes to set up a clash with Greek youngster Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the final.

“To be back to the semi-final without playing for a while means everything to me,” said Nadal, who retired from last year’s U.S. Open with tendonitis before cutting short his season to have ankle surgery.

Tsitsipas, who knocked out Swiss maestro Roger Federer in the fourth round, squeezed past Nadal’s compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut 7-5 4-6 6-4 7-6(2) earlier on Tuesday to reach the first Grand Slam semi-final of his career.

The women’s draw served up heartbreak for the home fans, with Ashleigh Barty, the last Australian left standing in the singles, unceremoniously dumped out of the tournament by eighth seed Petra Kvitova.

The Czech, a twice Wimbledon champion, turned in a ruthless display to trounce Barty 6-1 6-4 in 68 minutes and reach her first Grand Slam semi-final in five years.

Kvitova will face unseeded American Danielle Collins, who battled hard to beat Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 2-6 7-5 6-1 and reach her first semi-final at a major.

Highlights of Tuesday’s ninth day of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year (all times GMT):

1156 CLINICAL NADAL SEES OFF TIAFOE IN STRAIGHT SETS

Second seed Rafa Nadal eased into the semi-finals of the Australian Open with a 6-3 6-4 6-2 win over unseeded American Frances Tiafoe.

Nadal was at his relentless best, hitting 29 winners and 11 aces as he wrapped up the contest in one hour and 47 minutes. The Spaniard will face Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the final.

0945 KVITOVA TOO GOOD FOR BARTY

Double Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova blasted past local favorite Ashleigh Barty, winning 6-1 6-4 in 68 minutes to move into the semi-finals.

0744 COLLINS RALLIES PAST PAVLYUCHENKOVA TO REACH SEMIS

Danielle Collins dropped the opening set but rallied to beat Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 2-6 7-5 6-1 and reach a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time in her career.

After surrendering the first set, Collins squandered a 5-2 lead in the next before leveling the contest, and the American switched gears in the decider to prevail in two hours and 16 minutes.

0501 TSITSIPAS OVERCOMES BAUTISTA AGUT

Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut 7-5 4-6 6-4 7-6(2) to reach his maiden Grand Slam semi-final. The 20-year-old also became the youngest man to make the last four of a Slam since Novak Djokovic at the 2007 U.S. Open.

0147 PLAY UNDERWAY ON ROD LAVER ARENA

Play began on the main showcourt at Melbourne on Tuesday, with 22nd seed Roberto Bautista Agut taking on Greek youngster Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals.