Highlights: Australian Open day one

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Highlights of day one of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Monday. Times local (GMT +11):

12.24 U.S. OPEN CHAMPION NAOMI OSAKA THROUGH

Third seed Naomi Osaka was the first player through to the second round after a 6-1 6-2 thrashing of Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

“I’m just really happy to see people in the stands. It’s been a bit lonely in New York, so thank you guys,” Osaka told a small crowd at Rod Laver Arena.

11.09 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY AT 109TH AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Play got underway on time under leaden skies at Melbourne Park with the temperature hovering around the 17 degrees Celsius mark.

There was one locally acquired case of COVID-19 reported in the state of Victoria on Monday, a worker at a quarantine hotel not associated with the tennis.

The championships were delayed by three weeks to allow all players arriving from abroad to quarantine for two weeks.

U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka played Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the opening match on the main showcourt, Rod Laver Arena.

