Highlights: Australian Open day six

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP Cup - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 4, 2021 A man wearing a protective face mask walks past an Australian Open logo in Melbourne Park. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Highlights of day six of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Saturday. Times local (GMT +11):

1112 PLAY UNDERWAY AT EMPTY STADIUMS

Play got underway as scheduled under cloudy skies on six courts on the first Saturday of the championships, normally one of the best attended days.

No fans will be allowed for the next five days after the Victoria government ordered a snap lockdown to try and contain an outbreak of the COVID-19 variant associated with Britain.

The state of Victoria announced one new locally-transmitted case of COVID-19 on Saturday.