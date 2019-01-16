Highlights: Australian Open day three

(Reuters) - Highlights of Wednesday’s third day of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year (all times GMT):

Tennis - Australian Open - Second Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 16, 2019. Switzerland's Roger Federer reacts during the match against Britain's Dan Evans. REUTERS/Edgar Su

0943 KERBER SAILS THROUGH

Angelique Kerber beat Brazilian qualifier Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2 6-3 in 81 minutes to advance to the third round. The Wimbledon champion was helped along the way by Haddad Maia’s 39 unforced errors. The second seed next meets Australian wildcard Kimberly Birrell.

0656 WOZNIACKI DOWNS LARSSON IN STRAIGHT SETS

Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki, the third seed, beat Sweden’s Johanna Larsson 6-1 6-3 to ease into the third round.

The Dane controlled play from the baseline and won 70 percent of her first serves while making 14 fewer unforced errors than her opponent as she wrapped up the match in 66 minutes.

0644 VEKIC DUMPED OUT BY AUSTRALIAN QUALIFIER BIRRELL

Australian wildcard Kimberly Birrell beat 29th seed Donna Vekic 6-4 4-6 6-1 in nearly two hours to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

0615 FEDERER MADE TO WORK HARD BY EVANS BUT PROGRESSES

Holder Roger Federer was pushed to the limit early in his second round match by Dan Evans but the third seed held firm to seal a 7-6(5) 7-6(3) 6-3 victory over the Briton.

After edging the first two sets against a determined Evans, Federer got into the groove in the third set and broke for a 3-1 lead before closing out the win in two hours and 35 minutes.

0541 CILIC BEATS MCDONALD

Marin Cilic overcame a mid-match blip by losing the second set but recovered to defeat unseeded American Mackenzie McDonald 7-5 6-7(9) 6-4 6-4. The Croatian set up a third round meeting with Fernando Verdasco or Radu Albot.

0529 ANDERSON STUNNED BY TIAFOE

Fifth seed Kevin Anderson cruised through the opening set against Frances Tiafoe but lost his way thereafter, allowing the American youngster to seal a 4-6 6-4 6-4 7-5 upset victory.

0423 BARTY TOO GOOD FOR WANG

Local favorite Ashleigh Barty continued her strong start to the tournament as she thumped China’s Wang Yafan 6-2 6-3 to move into the third round.

The 15th seed, who warmed up for the season’s first major by reaching the final of last week’s Sydney International, takes on Maria Sakkari in the third round after the Greek beat local qualifier Astra Sharma 6-1 6-4.

0305 TSITSIPAS MOVES PAST TROICKI

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas had a brief hiccup against Serbian qualifier Viktor Troicki by dropping the second set but moved through to the third round with a 6-3 2-6 6-2 7-5 victory.

The 20-year-old Tsitsipas, who is reveling in the support from a vocal and large expat Greek community in Melbourne, will now face 19th-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili in the third round after the Georgian needed five sets to overcome Italian qualifier Stefano Travaglia.

0203 STEPHENS ADVANCES TO FACE MARTIC

American fifth seed Sloane Stephens moved past Timea Babos 6-3 6-1 to set up a third round clash with Croatia’s Petra Martic.

0149 SASNOVICH’S SENSE OF HUMOR ON POINT

Aliaksandra Sasnovich was in a jocular mood following her 6-3 6-3 victory over 20th seed Anett Kontaveit.

“I will of course go eat McDonalds and eat some Nutella,” she said when asked how she would prepare for the next round where she meets Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who upset ninth seed Kiki Bertens 3-6 6-3 6-3.

“No. I’m joking. I will of course go shopping.”

0115 GARCIA SHRUGS OFF ATTACK OF HIVES

Women’s 19th seed Caroline Garcia ended the hopes of Australian Zoe Hives to become the first player into the third round with a 6-3 6-3 victory in just 65 minutes on the 1573 Arena.

Slideshow (2 Images)

The 22-year-old Hives had provided something of a boost for local fans on Monday when she beat American Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the first round, but was unable to hold off the Frenchwoman, who now will meet either Sachia Vickery or Danielle Collins in the third round.

0010 PLAY UNDERWAY AT MELBOURNE PARK

Play got underway on schedule under sunny skies at 11 a.m. local time (0000 GMT) with the temperature hovering just under the 23 degrees Celsius mark with a forecast high of 26C.