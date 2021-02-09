Highlights: Australian Open day two

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Highlights of day two of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Tuesday. Times local (GMT +11):
MUGURUZA MARCHES INTO SECOND ROUND
Garbine Muguruza’s bid for a first Australian Open title began with a bang as she trounced Russian lucky loser Margarita Gasparyan 6-4 6-0 in the opening match at Margaret Court.
Twice Grand Slam champion Muguruza reached the final in Melbourne Park last year but lost to surprise package Sofia Kenin.
READ MORE:
Shapovalov fumes after denied toilet break in Sinner match
Paire slams Australian Open for ‘shameful’ quarantine treatment
Serena channels Olympic champion FloJo with single-legged catsuit
Thiem relieved after coming into Australian Open cold
Nishikori’s ‘high-level’ not enough to stop first-round exit
Age not a factor for Venus, but veteran inspires fellow pros
Distraught Monfils says trapped in “nightmare” after early exit
Former champion Kerber rues hard quarantine after early exit
Osaka gives thumbs up to electronic line judges
1110 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY
Play got underway under brilliant sunshine at Melbourne Park with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66.2°F).
There were no new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 reported in the state of Victoria on Monday.
Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Himani Sarkar & Shri Navaratnam
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.