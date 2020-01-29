Highlights: Day 10 at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Highlights of the 10th day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday (times AEDT; GMT+11):
1206 HALEP RACES INTO SEMI-FINALS
Fourth seed Simona Halep advanced to her second Australian Open semi-final with a 6-1 6-1 demolition of Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit in just 53 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.
Halep broke five times on the way to setting up a semi-final against either Garbine Muguruza or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who play next.
