Highlights: Day three at the Australian Open

Tennis - Australian Open - Second Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 22, 2020 Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during the match against China's Saisai Zheng REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Highlights of the third day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday (times AEST; GMT+11):

1246 OSAKA STAVES OFF ZHENG CHALLENGE

Defending champion Naomi Osaka fended off a strong comeback attempt from China’s Zheng Saisai, rallying from 4-2 down in the second set to prevail 6-2 6-4 and reach the third round.

1100 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play started on schedule on day three, with defending champion Naomi Osaka taking on China’s Zheng Saisai at Margaret Court Arena for a place in the third round on a warm, gusty morning at Melbourne Park.

The temperature is forecast to reach 32 degrees Celsius (90F) before a late cool change brings rain.