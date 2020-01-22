Highlights: Day three at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Highlights of the third day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday (times AEST; GMT+11):
Play started on schedule on day three, with defending champion Naomi Osaka taking on China’s Zheng Saisai at Margaret Court Arena for a place in the third round on a warm, gusty morning at Melbourne Park.
The temperature is forecast to reach 32 degrees Celsius (90F) before a late cool change brings rain.
Petra Kvitova, runnerup to Osaka in Melbourne last year, was playing unseeded Spaniard Paula Badosa in the opening match at Rod Laver Arena.
Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Sam Holmes