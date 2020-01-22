Highlights: Day three at the Australian Open

Tennis - Australian Open - First Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 22, 2020 Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during the match against China's Saisai Zheng REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Highlights of the third day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday (times AEST; GMT+11):

1100 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play started on schedule on day three, with defending champion Naomi Osaka taking on China’s Zheng Saisai at Margaret Court Arena for a place in the third round on a warm, gusty morning at Melbourne Park.

The temperature is forecast to reach 32 degrees Celsius (90F) before a late cool change brings rain.

Petra Kvitova, runnerup to Osaka in Melbourne last year, was playing unseeded Spaniard Paula Badosa in the opening match at Rod Laver Arena.