Tennis-Australian Open day eight

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Highlights of day eight of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Monday. Times local (GMT +11):

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 13, 2021 General view during the third round match between Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas and Sweden's Mikael Ymer. The tournament continues without crowds today after the state of Victoria was placed under a snap lockdown from Friday to contain a fresh outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

1615 RUBLEV THROUGH AFTER RUUD RETIREMENT

Seventh seed Andrey Rublev advanced after his opponent Casper Ruud retired while trailing 6-2 7-6(3). The Norwegian received treatment for an injury early in the second set.

1505 BRADY BOOKS QUARTER-FINAL BERTH

American Jennifer Brady eased into the quarter-finals with a 6-1 7-5 victory over Croatia’s Donna Vekic.

Brady sent down nine aces and won 85% of her first-serve points in a dominant performance against Vekic, who had heavy strapping on her right leg.

Brady faces compatriot Jessica Pegula next.

1435 MEDVEDEV MARCHES ON

Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev raced into the quarter-finals with a clinical 6-4 6-2 6-3 victory over American Mackenzie McDonald.

Medvedev sent down seven aces, 29 winners and made just 15 unforced errors as he wrapped up the one-sided contest in 90 minutes.

1310 PEGULA UPSETS SVITOLINA

American Jessica Pegula continued her dream run with a 6-4 3-6 6-3 win over Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina to reach the quarter-finals at a Grand Slam for the first time.

Pegula was far more effective at the net than her opponent, and also struck 31 winners compared to 19 from Svitolina.

1112 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY EIGHT

Play got underway as scheduled on the third day of Victoria’s snap five-day coronavirus lockdown, which has resulted in fans being shut out of Melbourne Park.

One new locally acquired case of COVID-19 was reported in the state in the 24 hours to Monday morning.

The temperature was a cool 18 degrees Celsius (64 degrees Fahrenheit) with a maximum of 27C forecast.